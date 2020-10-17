1,191 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Cummins by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Cummins by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.