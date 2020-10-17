Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $239,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 317,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 182,343 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 878.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 55,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $66.58 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

