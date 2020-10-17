Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

