Brookstone Capital Management Invests $233,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,798,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

QCOM stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

