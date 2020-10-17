Goldman Sachs Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $7.12 Per Share (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $7.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.88 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.29.

Shares of GS opened at $206.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,217.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $9,306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after acquiring an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

