Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in The Allstate by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.36. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.
The Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.
