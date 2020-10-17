First United Bank Trust Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First United Bank Trust lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 108,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 24,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 14.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

