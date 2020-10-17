Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Management by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,680,000 after purchasing an additional 736,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 9,260.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after purchasing an additional 641,268 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

