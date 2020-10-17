Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 71.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AON by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of AON by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $212.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.78. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.73.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.73.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

