Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 71,221 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 71,221 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $793,011,000 after buying an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth approximately $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Total by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Total by 12.2% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,029,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Total by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 710,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Total stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOT. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

