Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,309,000 after buying an additional 182,842 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after acquiring an additional 465,487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,788,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,676,000 after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

