Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,914 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,232 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after buying an additional 2,047,356 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB assumed coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC initiated coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

