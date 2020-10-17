Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,773,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,809 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $54.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

