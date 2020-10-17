North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $598,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,872,000 after acquiring an additional 780,321 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,554,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $23.26 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

