Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of Unitil worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unitil by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth $453,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTL opened at $40.19 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $602.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTL shares. TheStreet downgraded Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

