Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLXS. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Kaness bought 5,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $83,650.00. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 59,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $986,874.09. Insiders bought a total of 82,517 shares of company stock worth $1,439,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $26.47 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

