Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $2.02 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

