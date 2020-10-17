Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 49.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,648 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $41,770,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,884,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,516,000 after acquiring an additional 911,964 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 127.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,601,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after acquiring an additional 896,064 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

