Brookstone Capital Management Takes $239,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,723 shares of company stock valued at $105,860,881.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First United Bank Trust Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Intel Co.
First United Bank Trust Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Intel Co.
Waste Management, Inc. Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.
Waste Management, Inc. Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aon PLC
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aon PLC
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 71,221 Shares of Total SA
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 71,221 Shares of Total SA
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Chubb Ltd
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Chubb Ltd
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,914 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,914 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report