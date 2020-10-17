Brookstone Capital Management Takes $239,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,723 shares of company stock valued at $105,860,881.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

