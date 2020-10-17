Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 708.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total transaction of $1,193,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,326 shares of company stock valued at $155,590,142 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.