Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $6,962,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,458,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,116 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,896. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $49.79 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

