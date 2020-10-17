Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 98,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 146,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.