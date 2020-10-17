Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 17.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 15.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number Corp has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $67.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

