Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 862 Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 190,819 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.70. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

