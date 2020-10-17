Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys New Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $54.28 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

