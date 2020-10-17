Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys New Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $54.28 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

