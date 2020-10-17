3,492 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,287,000 after buying an additional 348,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,188,000 after acquiring an additional 141,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Realty Income stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

