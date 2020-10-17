CX Institutional Purchases 269 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $6,962,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,458,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,116 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,896 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

