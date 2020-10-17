Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,430 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

