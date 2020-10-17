Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,188 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.63. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

