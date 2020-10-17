Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 463 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 244.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $51.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

