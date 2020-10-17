Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ESE opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

