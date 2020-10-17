1,590 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 162.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $147.03 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $148.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average of $123.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.