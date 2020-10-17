Brookstone Capital Management Invests $226,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,310,000 after buying an additional 816,023 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 623,687 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 580,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 766.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 338,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 299,016 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

