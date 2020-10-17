369,264 Shares in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 369,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.82% of Vericel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vericel by 145.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vericel by 318.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vericel by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 971,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 154,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2,068.00 and a beta of 2.88. Vericel Corp has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.