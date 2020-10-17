Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 51.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,708,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after buying an additional 358,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,297,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,041,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 285,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 138,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,084.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14.

369,264 Shares in Vericel Corp Bought by Scout Investments Inc.
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
Loveless Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald's Co.
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc
Julie Richardson Sells 3,123 Shares of Datadog Stock
Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Altria Group, Inc.
