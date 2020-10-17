Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 51.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,708,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after buying an additional 358,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,297,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,041,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 285,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 138,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,084.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14.

