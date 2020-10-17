Loveless Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the first quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McDonald's by 626.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.