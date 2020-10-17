Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 891,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after acquiring an additional 639,800 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.23.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 198,032 shares of company stock worth $19,530,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

