Julie Richardson Sells 3,123 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $363,173.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $261,396.12.

On Thursday, August 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $249,329.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,618.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

