Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after buying an additional 3,957,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 2,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,561,000 after buying an additional 3,956,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of -76.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

