Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $261,928,000 after acquiring an additional 600,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $75,575,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $259.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.