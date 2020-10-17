Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,099 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UMPQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

