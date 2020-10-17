Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $274,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $165.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.70. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

