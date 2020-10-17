Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,796,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,916,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 221,157 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $111.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

