Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Trimmed by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after buying an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,689,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,372,000 after purchasing an additional 267,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

