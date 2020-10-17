Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,260 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $14,438,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 946,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,592,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average of $173.57. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.94.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

