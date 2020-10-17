Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,430 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $71,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

