Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 469,570 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. CX Institutional lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of KMI opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.