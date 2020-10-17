Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $66,166,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after buying an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $99,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

