Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,913 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,776,000 after acquiring an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Visa by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Visa by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 66,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Visa by 238.1% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

V opened at $200.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.62. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.