Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

